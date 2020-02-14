Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Ready to roll
Thompson (illness) will draw into Friday's game against the Penguins, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Thompson will avoid missing action because of the bug and will slot into his usual spot as the center on the bottom line. Despite his inclusion in the lineup, Thompson holds little value in the majority of fantasy leagues.
