Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Remains fixture on fourth line
Thompson picked up an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Thompson now has two points, both helpers, in 12 games since being traded to the Canadiens from the Kings. The center has accumulated eight points in 65 contests this year across the two teams, and his limited role does not lend him to fantasy interests.
