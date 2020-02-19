Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Returning to lineup
Thompson (illness) will suit up in Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Thompson had missed Saturday's game against the Stars due to the illness, but as evidenced by this news, he's healthy enough for a return. The 35-year-old's return likely won't affect things too much from a fantasy perspective, however, as he's accumulated just 13 points through 60 games this season.
