Thompson scored a goal on his lone shot on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings. He added two hits and two blocks over 13:30 of ice time.

Thompson, a former King, potted his first goal of the season and has six points in 17 games. The 35-year-old center is ahead of last season's pace when he had 13 points in 78 games. The enhanced scoring rate can be partially attributed to a more prolific team offense. Montreal ranks fifth in goals per game (3.5), a half-goal improvement over 2018-19.