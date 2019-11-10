Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Scores first of season
Thompson scored a goal on his lone shot on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings. He added two hits and two blocks over 13:30 of ice time.
Thompson, a former King, potted his first goal of the season and has six points in 17 games. The 35-year-old center is ahead of last season's pace when he had 13 points in 78 games. The enhanced scoring rate can be partially attributed to a more prolific team offense. Montreal ranks fifth in goals per game (3.5), a half-goal improvement over 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.