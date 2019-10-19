Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Sets up rookie
Thompson had an assist on two shots along with a hit and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
Thompson delivered a pass to rookie Nick Suzuki, who snapped a quick shot over the left shoulder of Jake Allen. It was Thompson's third point (all assists) of the season. He opened the season, skating with Paul Byron and Jordan Weal, but lately has found himself with the offensively gifted Suzuki, who could provide a scoring boost for the fourth-line center.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Healthy dose of ice time•
-
Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Commands one-year extension•
-
Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Piling up assists•
-
Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Remains fixture on fourth line•
-
Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Plays first with Habs•
-
Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Flipped via trade•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.