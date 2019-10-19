Thompson had an assist on two shots along with a hit and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Thompson delivered a pass to rookie Nick Suzuki, who snapped a quick shot over the left shoulder of Jake Allen. It was Thompson's third point (all assists) of the season. He opened the season, skating with Paul Byron and Jordan Weal, but lately has found himself with the offensively gifted Suzuki, who could provide a scoring boost for the fourth-line center.