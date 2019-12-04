Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Snaps point drought
Thompson had an assist, one shot, one hit and one blocked shot over 13:23 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Thompson won a defensive-zone faceoff late in the third period, leading to Shea Weber's empty-net goal that sealed the Canadiens' first win in nine games. The assist was Thompson's first point in nine games, befitting the limited fantasy value he holds as the team's fourth-line center. The Alaska native has eight points and 29 shots in 28 games.
