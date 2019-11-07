Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Stands out against Boston
Thompson had a season-high 17:16 of ice time and won eight of 14 faceoffs in Tuesday's win over the Bruins. He added two shots, two hits and four blocked shots.
Thompson has five assists and is plus-1 while winning a team-best 55.7 percent of his faceoffs. "Obviously, he's been good," coach Claude Julien told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette about Thompson. "Yesterday he was one of our top centremen there when we were trying to win some draws in our own end. But he's been good everywhere. His pace has been good throughout the start of the season so far. His line's been good ... they've been producing." Thompson has been working on the fourth line with prospect Nick Suzuki and veteran Nick Cousins. The 35-year-old center does not produce much in the scoring categories, but that could change if he continues to skate with an offensively gifted player like Suzuki.
