Legare was dealt to Montreal on Sunday as part of three-team trade with Pittsburgh and San Jose.

Legare, Jeff Petry, Casey DeSmith and a 2025 second-round pick were sent to the Canadiens from Pittsburgh in the trade. Former Montreal forwards Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick ended up in San Jose and Pittsburgh, respectively, as part of the deal that sent Erik Karlsson to the Penguins. Legare produced eight goals, 19 points and 76 PIM in 68 AHL games last season. The 22-year-old winger will probably start the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.