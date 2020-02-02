Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Churns out helper
Cousins registered an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Cousins is up to 18 points, 88 shots, 64 hits and a minus-1 rating in 48 games this season. He'll likely continue to feature in a bottom-six role, which will limit his fantasy usefulness to deeper formats only.
