Cousins scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Cousins tallied the tying goal at 8:05 of the second period. The 26-year-old has three goals and a helper over his last six games. Cousins is up to 11 points, 58 shots on goal and 45 hits in 28 appearances overall. He's not always a consistent scoring threat, but he may be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats while he's relatively productive.