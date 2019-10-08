Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Dealing with back injury
Cousins (back) won't make the trip to Buffalo for Wednesday's game against the Sabres, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Cousins was a healthy scratch for each of Montreal's first two contests, so there's no guarantee that he'd be in the lineup against Buffalo even if we was healthy. Another update on the veteran forward's status should be released once he's deemed fit to play.
