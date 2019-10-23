Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Fills in for Armia
Cousins skated on the third line, replacing the injured Joel Armia (lower body), during Tuesday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Cousins filled in for Armia over the weekend and is preparing to do so once again Thursday when the Canadiens host the Sharks. He's played the last three games, although he had a team-low 9:09 of ice time in Sunday's loss to the Wild. Cousins has two assists, three shots and a plus-3.
