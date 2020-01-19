Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Great night for role player
Cousins scored two goals in Montreal's 5-4 shootout win over Vegas on Saturday.
The 26-year-old has points in back-to-back games (two goals, one assist). It's a nice performance, but Cousins doesn't deliver enough to make him fantasy worthy.
