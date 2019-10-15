Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Healthy scratch Tuesday
Cousins (back) is considered a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Lightning, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Cousins has yet to take part in a game for the Canadiens this season, but the latest news at least clears the 26-year-old pivot of injury. After appearing in 81 of 82 games for the Coyotes last season, it appears Cousins may not be a lock to see the ice on a nightly basis in 2019-20.
