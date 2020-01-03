Cousins had an assist, five shots, one hit and one blocked shot over 17:32 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Cousins assisted on Montreal's lone goal, which barely missed being a power-play score. He was given first crack at replacing Brendan Gallagher (concussion) on the Canadiens' top line. Gallagher became the fourth forward to land on injured reserve, so Cousins should see a spike in ice time in the short term. Over the last two games, he's averaged 17:37, including 2:38 on the power play.