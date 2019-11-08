Cousins had an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Cousins opened the game on the fourth line but received an in-game promotion to the top line, replacing Tomas Tatar. On the first shift with his new mates, the Canadiens scored their first goal when Ben Chiarot buried a rebound off a Cousins shot. He and Phillip Danault expertly led a rush through the neutral zone that led to the goal, giving Montreal a lift in a game during which it were badly outplayed. It's unlikely Cousins will become a fixture on the top line, but the 26-year-old forward has provided offensive depth with six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 games. He's also getting power play ice time, averaging a career-high 2:14 on the man-advantage unit.