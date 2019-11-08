Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Moves to top line
Cousins had an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Cousins opened the game on the fourth line but received an in-game promotion to the top line, replacing Tomas Tatar. On the first shift with his new mates, the Canadiens scored their first goal when Ben Chiarot buried a rebound off a Cousins shot. He and Phillip Danault expertly led a rush through the neutral zone that led to the goal, giving Montreal a lift in a game during which it were badly outplayed. It's unlikely Cousins will become a fixture on the top line, but the 26-year-old forward has provided offensive depth with six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 games. He's also getting power play ice time, averaging a career-high 2:14 on the man-advantage unit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.