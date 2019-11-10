Play

Cousins had a power-play assist, one shot on goal, one hit, one blocked shot and a minor penalty in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Despite his fourth-line status, Cousins continues to be a steady contributor on offense. He was part of the first-unit power play Saturday, picking up his first point on that special team, and has points in seven of 11 games played.

