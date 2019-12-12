Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Notches second PP goal
Cousins scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa.
Cousins, who is averaging a career-high 1:39 of ice time on the power play, has two power-play goals and three points over the last four games. This, after the forward went 11 consecutive games without hitting the scoresheet. The 26-year-old Cousins has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 26 games.
