Canadiens' Nick Cousins: On scoresheet versus former team
Cousins scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
He's drawn into six games this season, producing two goals and three helpers while skating to a plus-6 rating. Cousins had 19 goals over two seasons with the Coyotes. It seems his move to the Canadiens has been beneficial, with the 26-year-old doing his part to help his new team's depth scoring.
