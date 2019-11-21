Cousins had two shots, two hits and finished minus-1 over a forward-low 8:13 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Cousins has been a nightly starter and consistent producer on the fourth line since overcoming a back injury, but the 26-year-old forward has gone a season-high five games without making the scoresheet. He should remain part of the active lineup as Montreal deals with injuries to Jonathan Drouin (wrist) and Paul Byron (knee), but an initial offensive spark (seven points in 11 games) has worn off.