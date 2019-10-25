Cousins scored a goal on a team-high six shots over 13:20 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to San Jose.

Cousins put the Canadiens on top in the first period when he scored his first in the sweater of the bleu-blanc-rouge. He and Brendan Gallagher were on a 2-on-1 when Cousins opted to shoot and banged home his own rebound from a tight angle. He appears to have moved ahead of Jordan Weal (healthy scratch Thursday) and has played four consecutive games, including taking Weal's time on the power play.