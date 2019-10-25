Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Pots first as Hab
Cousins scored a goal on a team-high six shots over 13:20 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to San Jose.
Cousins put the Canadiens on top in the first period when he scored his first in the sweater of the bleu-blanc-rouge. He and Brendan Gallagher were on a 2-on-1 when Cousins opted to shoot and banged home his own rebound from a tight angle. He appears to have moved ahead of Jordan Weal (healthy scratch Thursday) and has played four consecutive games, including taking Weal's time on the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.