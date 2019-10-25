Cousins scored a goal on a team-high six shots over 13:20 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to San Jose.

Cousins put the Canadiens on top in the first period when he scored his first in the sweater of the bleu-blanc-rouge. He and Brendan Gallagher were on a 2-on-1 when Cousins opted to shoot and banged home his own rebound from a tight angle. He appears to have moved ahead of Jordan Weal (healthy scratch Thursday) and has played four consecutive games, including taking Weal's time on the power play.

More News
Our Latest Stories