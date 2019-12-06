Cousins scored a power-play goal in the third period to make the game interesting, but Montreal fell 3-2 to the Avalanche on Thursday.

Cousins cut the lead to one early in the third period, but Montreal failed to score the rest of the way and has now lost eight of its last nine games. Prior to scoring against the Avalanche, Cousins had gone 16 games without a goal, his last one coming back on Oct. 30. Even in a power-play role, he is a risky play most nights in fantasy.