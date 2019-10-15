Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Practices on fourth line
Cousins (back) skated on the fourth line during Monday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Cousins, who has yet to play in a game this season because of his injury, appears to be headed for his season debut Tuesday against the Lightning. "We know he's got grit," Montreal head coach Claude Julien said about Cousins. "He's got some sandpaper to his game. A guy that's not afraid to go to the front of the net. He showed a lot of good things there in training camp. I thought he had a decent camp. It's just a matter of time in plugging him in." Cousins, who signed as a free agent this past summer, set career highs in assists (20), points (27) and shots (144) in 81 games with the Coyotes in 2018-19.
