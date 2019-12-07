Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Rises to third line
Cousins had an assist with three shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Head coach Claude Julien made some line adjustments following an injury to third-line center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (concussion) sustained in Thrusday's loss to Colorado. Part of those adjustments was to promote Cousins from the fourth line to the third line, and he registered the primary assist on Nate Thompson's game-winning goal late in the third period. After a flurry of offensive activity when he first returned from a back injury, Cousins had a stretch of 11 games without a point but has rebounded with points in the last two games.
