Cousins scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over New Jersey. He added four hits and a five-minute major over 16:00 of ice time.

Cousins has notched six points over the last seven games while getting work in a middle-six role. The Canadiens are still dealing with injuries at forward, so Cousins, a fourth liner to begin the season, is getting a chance to operate with more skilled forwards. With Jonathan Drouin (wrist) nearing return, Cousins may soon be back on the bottom line.