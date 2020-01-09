Cousins has been fined for an incident that occurred during Tuesday's loss to the Red Wings, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The NHL fined Cousins $2,688.17, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for boarding Detroit's Mike Green. Cousins received a minor penalty for cross-checking when he hit Green from behind, sending the Red Wings defenseman hard into the boards. Cousins has a total of 10 minutes in penalties over 38 games.