Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Slapped with fine
Cousins has been fined for an incident that occurred during Tuesday's loss to the Red Wings, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
The NHL fined Cousins $2,688.17, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for boarding Detroit's Mike Green. Cousins received a minor penalty for cross-checking when he hit Green from behind, sending the Red Wings defenseman hard into the boards. Cousins has a total of 10 minutes in penalties over 38 games.
