Cousins scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas. He had one shot, one hit and one blocked shot over 11:49 of ice time.

Cousins snapped a five-game goal drought with his ninth marker of the season. The 26-year-old forward has appeared in every game since overcoming a back injury to start the season, skating mostly on the fourth line. If the Canadiens become sellers at the trade deadline (Feb. 24), Cousins could see an expanded role going forward, although the Habs may want to get prospects like Ryan Poehling and Jesperi Kotkaniemi back to the NHL for further development.