Cousins had an assist and one hit in Saturday's 5-2 win over Toronto.

Cousins did the dirty work along the boards, winning a puck battle and getting the puck to Nate Thompson who set up Nick Suzuki for the Habs' final tally. Cousins, whose season debut was delayed due to a back injury, posted a point for the fourth time in five game. The 26-year-old forward has made five straight starts on Montreal's fourth line, which has been a productive combination since the addition of Suzuki, an elite rookie prospect.