Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Snares another point
Cousins had an assist and one hit in Saturday's 5-2 win over Toronto.
Cousins did the dirty work along the boards, winning a puck battle and getting the puck to Nate Thompson who set up Nick Suzuki for the Habs' final tally. Cousins, whose season debut was delayed due to a back injury, posted a point for the fourth time in five game. The 26-year-old forward has made five straight starts on Montreal's fourth line, which has been a productive combination since the addition of Suzuki, an elite rookie prospect.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.