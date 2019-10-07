Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Suffers injury at practice
Cousins sustained a lower-body injury in Monday's practice session, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The club didn't immediately provide an update on Cousins' status following practice, so fantasy owners should probably consider him questionable versus Buffalo on Wednesday. Even if healthy, the center has yet to make an appearance for the Habs this season and figures to be back up in the press box Wednesday.
