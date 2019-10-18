Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Suits up Thursday
Cousins had an assist, one shot on goal and one hit over 13:19 of ice time in Thursday's 4-0 win over Minnesota.
Cousins made his season debut after missing the start of the season with a back injury. He stepped in for Jordan Weal on the fourth line and played some power-play minutes (2:31). With Montreal winning in such easy fashion, Cousins should remain in the lineup for Saturday's game in St. Louis.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Not expected to play•
-
Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Practices on fourth line•
-
Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Dealing with back injury•
-
Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Suffers injury at practice•
-
Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Inks deal with Canadiens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.