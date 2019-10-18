Cousins had an assist, one shot on goal and one hit over 13:19 of ice time in Thursday's 4-0 win over Minnesota.

Cousins made his season debut after missing the start of the season with a back injury. He stepped in for Jordan Weal on the fourth line and played some power-play minutes (2:31). With Montreal winning in such easy fashion, Cousins should remain in the lineup for Saturday's game in St. Louis.