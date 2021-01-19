Suzuki posted a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Suzuki has a point in each of the Canadiens' three games so far, and all of them have come on the power play. He set up Shea Weber for the second goal of the game Monday. While a point-per-game pace may be a bit above Suzuki's capabilities in his second season, he's added nine hits and eight shots on goal in three contests. Fantasy managers can't have many complains about the 21-year-old's production so far.