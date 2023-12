Suzuki tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Suzuki set up David Savard's tally in the second period before adding a power-play marker early in the third, beating Filip Gustavsson on the backhand to tie the game at 2-2. The 24-year-old Suzuki now has points in four straight games and 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his last nine contests. He's up to nine goals and 28 points through 32 games this season.