Suzuki had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo on Thursday.

Both points came on the power play, a place where he has tallied 25 of his 52 points, including nine goals. Suzuki excels at both ends of the ice, wears the C and puts up a lot of points. That makes him regular candidate for the Selke Trophy. Suzuki is in a three-way tie with Wyatt Johnston of the Stars and Kirill Kaprizov of the Wild for 13th overall in league scoring with 52 points (48 games). But more impressively, he's fourth overall in the NHL in power-play production with 25 points behind Connor McDavid (36), Leon Draisaitl (31) and Mikko Rantanen (26).