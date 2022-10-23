Suzuki had an assist, two shots on net and one hit over 18:51 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Dallas.

Suzuki retrieved a loose puck in the Stars' zone and worked with Sean Monahan to get the puck to Arber Xhekaj, who scored his first NHL goal. It was the fourth consecutive game with a point for Suzuki, who leads Montreal with seven points through six games.