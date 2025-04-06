Suzuki recorded a shorthanded goal and an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

This was Suzuki's fourth consecutive multi-point effort, and the star center came through when Montreal needed him the most. He assisted on Lane Hutson's go-ahead goal in the early stages of the third period, and Suzuki's shorthanded goal midway through the final frame wound up being the game-winner. Suzuki has fueled Montreal's playoff push with nine points over his last four appearances. He has already established a new career high in points with 83 this season, but he's still six goals shy of last season's career-best 33.