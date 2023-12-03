Suzuki had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit on Saturday.

His wrist shot from the right circle had eluded Ville Husso early in the third to get the Habs to within 4-3. Suzuki is on a pace similar to last season where he tallied 66 points in 82 games. It remains to be seen if he's a true number one pivot, or if he's more of a true second-line reliable scorer once the Habs fill out their lineup over time. Until then, you should keep trotting him onto your active lineup. Suzuki is going to be the top dog for a bit until the Habs actually build out their lineup.