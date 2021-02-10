Suzuki was brought up from the taxi squad to the Canadiens' active roster Tuesday, per CBS Sports.

The news comes as no surprise ahead of Montreal's game against the visiting Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Suzuki has 12 points in 12 games this season and has been a mainstay on the power play, where he's averaged a whopping 3:19 of ice time. He should be expected to resume his role as the team's second-line center.