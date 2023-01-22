Suzuki had an assist, two shots on goal and one hit over 25:39 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Suzuki had the primary assist on Josh Anderson's goal early in the second period, which started Montreal's comeback from a 2-0 deficit. The top-line center lost his goal-scoring mate, Cole Caufield, to a season-ending shoulder injury, but Suzuki worked well with new linemates Anderson and Rem Pitlick (goal, assist). After a fallow period, during which he had one point in eight games, Suzuki is back on track with six points over the subsequent eight contests.