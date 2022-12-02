Suzuki had an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over Calglary.
The Canadiens kicked off a four-game road trip in style with a thrilling win over the Flames. Suzuki didn't have much going on until he set up linemate Cole Caufield with the game-winning goal early in the third period. The top-line center leads Montreal with 25 points over 23 games.
