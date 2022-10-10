Suzuki (upper body) skated on the first line during Monday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Suzuki missed the final two preseason games due to the injury, which appears to have been a mild one. He skated with Cole Caufield at left wing and Josh Anderson to his right.
