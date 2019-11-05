Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Back on fourth line
Suzuki skated on the fourth line during Monday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Suzuki had moved up to the third line for the last two games with Jesperi Kotkaniemi (groin) out of action. The Canadiens opted to place Kotkaniemi on injured reserve and called up prospect Ryan Poehling to replace him on the third line. The resulting effect is to have Suzuki back on the fourth line where he's had success skating with Nick Cousins and Nate Thompson.
