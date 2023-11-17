Suzuki logged two assists, two shots on goal and one blocked shot over 19:55 of ice time in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Vegas.

Suzuki worked hard to halt a two-game scoreless run, winning a pair of puck battles along the boards and behind the net to set up Montreal's first score seven minutes into the game. The Habs' captain also had a hand in the second goal three minutes later, then nearly had a tying goal in the game's dying seconds, but Vegas netminder Adin Hill managed to get a glove on it. Suzuki has not been hurt by head coach Martin St. Louis' decision to break up him and Cole Caufield. He has five points in the five games since the coach's decision and is up to 15 points in 17 games.