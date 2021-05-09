Suzuki scored a goal on four shots with two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Suzuki found his way back to the scoresheet after having a seven-game point streak snapped Thursday. His late-season scoring surge -- 12 points in the last nine games -- puts him at 39 points over 54 games, two points shy of the 41 he had in 71 games during his rookie 2020 season.