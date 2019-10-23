Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Back on second line
Suzuki skated on the second line at Tuesday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Suzuki has shuttled between the second and fourth lines, but his ice time has been steady due to being part of the power play (2:59 per game). The 20-year-old acknowledged an adjustment to the pace of the NHL game but feels more comfortable every day. "I think I can read the play much better," he said. "I feel more comfortable out there. I'm starting to make plays and kind of be myself out there. I'm feeling good." Suzuki has two goals, one assist and 13 shots over his first nine NHL games and is plus-2 while averaging 14:24 of ice time per game.
