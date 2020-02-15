Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Bags power-play assist
Suzuki had a power-play assist and two shots on net in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.
For the second straight game, Suzuki had a hand in Montreal's lone goal. He scored in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Boston and assisted on Tomas Tatar's power-play goal against the Pens. The Canadiens' offense has gone to sleep over the last five games, scoring just nine goals during that stretch, but Suzuki has participated in four of the scores. The rookie is tied for third on the team with 37 points and second in power-play points with 17.
