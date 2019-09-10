Montreal head coach Claude Julien said he will use Suzuki on the power play during exhibition games, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Fixing the league's 30th-ranked power play (13.2 percent) last season is item number one on the coach's agenda during training, and he thinks the talented Suzuki might help. Julien talked about his plans Monday prior to the Canadiens' annual golf tournament, indicating each of the two power-play units will include four forwards. "There's no doubt if he's playing in preseason games he's going to be on the power play," Julien said. "Just watching the two games he played (this weekend), his vision and he's such a cerebral player that you cannot not put him on the power play and give him a look. So there's no doubt he'll get those opportunities. That's one of his strengths." Suzuki posted 34-60-94 totals in 59 regular-season games last season in the OHL with 11 of his goals and 18 assists coming on the power play. It's not a given the 20-year-old Suzuki will make the Canadiens' opening-night roster, but his chances greatly improve if he shows he belongs on an NHL power play during preseason games.