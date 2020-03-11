Suzuki had an assist, three shots on net and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

The assist snapped Suzuki's eight-game pointless streak, the longest such stretch of futility for the 20-year-old. With it being March, talk of the rookie hitting the wall has started. "Last year was a big year for him," head coach Claude Julien told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette. "World juniors, the Memorial Cup, everything. So a lot of extra games that he's played. Finished in May. By the end of June, he's back on the ice here in development camp, rookie camp. Big season, first season, so eventually those things catch up. That, to me, is just a normal thing." Suzuki is one of four Canadiens to play every game this season.