Suzuki was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus the Jets, per CapFriendly.

This standard roster shuffling shouldn't deter fantasy players, as Suzuki has been and will continue to be a staple in the Canadiens' lineup. The 21-year-old has recorded four goals and 13 points over 18 games this year while averaging 18:25 of ice time per contest.