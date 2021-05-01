Suzuki scored two goals on three shots and assisted on another in Friday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Suzuki opened the scoring for Montreal, then pocketed the game-winner late in the third period. In between, he was the primary assist man on Joel Armia's goal. The second-year center extended his points streak to four games with goals in three of those four contests. The Canadiens have needed someone to pick up the scoring pace since Brendan Gallagher (thumb) went down, so maybe it'll be Suzuki.