Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Center of the future?
Suzuki is expected to play center for the Canadiens once he's ready for full-time NHL duty, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
The 19-year-old was acquired by Montreal in the Max Pacioretty trade and is coming off a 100-point season in the OHL, as a member of the Owen Sound Attack. Over the last two years in junior, Suzuki has played primarily on the wing and many feel he's still a year or two away from being ready for the rigors of NHL life. As a result, the 13th overall selection of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft could be sent back down to junior for the 2018-19 season. It does sound like once Suzuki's ready to join the big club, he'll be expected to do so as a center.
